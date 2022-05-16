It’s Bad Bunny’s Hot 100 Billboards, we’re all just listening to it. The Puerto Rican artist made Hot 100 history today with four all-Spanish songs making it into the Top 10 concurrently.

Bad Bunny’s “Moscow Mule” “Titi Me Pregunto” and “Despues De La Playa” proudly hold places four through six, respectively, with “Me Porta Bonito” featuring Checnco Corleone coming in at number ten. Un Verano Sin Ti boasts a total of seven songs in the Top 10 of the US Billboard 200 and is sitting pretty at No. 1.

And those aren't the only records the newly released album is breaking. Since its May 6 drop, Bad Bunny’s album has racked in 357 million clicks on Spotify, the most of any 2022 release and the best first week for any Latin album.

It isn’t surprising to see Bad Bunny climbing the charts. He’s been Spotify’s most-streamed artist for two years running, and last night he left the Billboard Music Awards with “Best Latin Artist” and “Best Latin Male Artist.”

He’s in good company, as the quest for album of the summer continues. Un Verano Sin Ti is sandwiched between blockbuster releases like Future’s I Never Liked You, Kendrick Lamar’s long-awaited “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” and Harry Styles' Harry's House — dropping this Friday.

It seems Bad Bunny is celebrating, too, having made a surprise appearance at El Nie Bar in Puerto Rico, where he serenaded the crowd with an a capella version of “El Apagón” after the bar experienced a power outage.

@badbunny MALDITA SEA! OTRO APAGÓN... ayer en el jangueo se fue la luz, normal, así es el sistema eléctrico de mi país, inservible y en cualquier momento puede fallar. Apesar de todo, el party y la vibra estaba bien cabrona y esta fue la reacción de la gente. LOS AMO CON LA VIDA 🇵🇷🇵🇷 PR ESTÁ BIEN CABRÓN!!! ♬ original sound - Bad Bunny

The song itself references the black-outs Puerto Rico has experienced in the wake of Hurricane Maria recovery, sampling a song, performance and interview from Puerto Rican salsa composer Ismael “Maelo” Rivera alongside a DJ Joe chorus and his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri’s, voice. Safe to say, Bad Bunny is a man of the people.