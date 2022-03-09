Ayla D’Lyla knows what men want and the lengths they’ll go to get it. She also understands how they view women in their pursuits for pleasure, reducing everyone to one cruel stereotype that’s amplified on her new single, “Money,” out now. “You’re so insecure and that’s why we know we’ll always get more,” the born and raised Manhattan singer teases, positioning herself as a sugar baby in control that demands mommy’s pearls. “Money, I just want your money..."
As her first official single of 2022, “Money” ushers in a cinematic chapter of “feminine pain and glamour,” according to D’Lyla, who delivers the track’s lyrics with intentional boredom. “This song is exactly what you’d think it’s about. Many of the women in my life, including myself, seem to constantly feel emotionally unfulfilled by their relationships with men. Quite frankly, we just want your money."
Emotionless yet powerful, D’Lyla’s “Money” music video embodies all these themes “in a poetic way,” she says. “In the video, we see a glammed up pop star singing to an empty audience,” inside a wooden chapel with backup girls in ’60s bouffant wigs and vampy lingerie. “Singing to an empty audience is a metaphor for the money and fame,” with showers of cash offering a more literal display of those ideas.
This is the follow-up to last fall’s “Burning Perception,” as D’Lyla continues to build momentum in New York’s underground alt-pop community (She previously collaborated with PAPER favorite Miss Madeline on the saccharine, synth-pop highlight, “Life Could Be Sweet”). Growing up with German and Palestinian roots, she’s been a studied pupil of German pop music and pulls inspiration from legends like Nancy Sinatra, whose impact can be heard all over “Money.”
Watch the PAPER premiere of "Money" by Ayla D’Lyla and take in its indie sleaze single art, which adds even more depth to “Money” with her micro-mini, Playboy bunny tattoo and bloody coke nose.
Photos courtesy of Malina Weissman
Travis Scott Launches Project HEAL in Wake of Astroworld Tragedy
Travis Scott just announced the creation of Project HEAL, a new initiative aimed at helping at-risk youths, offering mental health services, and providing safety at large-scale events.
Launching with Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation, Project HEAL has four core initiatives: a Waymon Webster HBCU scholarship fund, an expansion of the CACT.US Youth Design Center, free mental health resources and a US Conference of Mayors Task Force of Event Safety.
In his Instagram announcement of the new project, Scott wrote, in part, “Over the past few months I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community. Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family.”
Scott’s initial investment in the new project totals $5 million, according to Billboard, spread across each of his initiatives. And though Billboard reports that Scott has previously been involved with philanthropy at HBCUs, this new project will be a larger response to what happened at last year’s Astroworld festival.
Ten people perished at Scott’s Astroworld festival in Houston last November after the crowd got out of control. They all died from compression asphyxia after the thick crowd pressed toward the stage, according to NBC. Hundreds more concertgoers were injured at the event, and Scott’s been heavily criticized for not stopping the show immediately as it was happening. The rapper said in an interview shortly after the event, though, that he wasn't aware of what was happening at the time.
Since the tragedy, Scott, Live Nation and others involved have faced numerous lawsuits about the organization of the festival and the lack of safety measures in place. It was announced last month that the individual lawsuits filed by Astroworld attendees would be rolled up into one lawsuit for the sake of expediency.
While the Astroworld lawsuits are still in progress, Scott is finding other routes to take accountability for what happened on the festival grounds. With the launch of Project HEAL, safety at these massive events will be, hopefully, held to a higher standard so tragedies like Astroworld don’t happen again. The team behind the initiative plans to do extensive research into these safety measures so they can be shared with anyone involved in planning these events for an across-the-board blueprint.
Photo via Getty/ Erika Goldring/ WireImage
Lori Harvey Really Is That Girl
If you're one of Lori Harvey’s 4.3 million followers on Instagram alone, you’ll know that she epitomizes Black luxury.
From flying in private jets to carrying rare Hermès Birkins, the 25-year-old quietly exudes sophisticated glamour. She may be one of the few celebrity kids keeping her personal life a mystery, unlike the Kar-Jenners or Hiltons who famously flood all our timelines with the inside scoop. In 2021, Lori went public with her boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan, a rare admission that instantly cemented the two as one of Hollywood’s favorite couples.
Related | The Real Steve Harvey
Despite having Steve and Marjorie as parents, Lori has begun to pave her own lane as a business woman and fashion muse. Growing up back and forth between Memphis and Atlanta, she started modeling at a young age and then in 2015 signed with agencies before starring in campaigns for Pat McGrath, Burberry and Michael Kors (whose Fall 2022 presentation she recently attended at New York Fashion Week).
Now, Lori has decided to make her way into the beauty space. Last year, Lori launched SKN by LH, a sensitive skin-safe brand that prides itself on a simple, five-step routine to make your life easier and keep you from trying out hundreds of different options on the market. Sounds like a dream right? There’s a reason why it sold out during the initial launch back in October.
Coat: Y/Project, Boots: Le Silla, Earrings and rings: Loree Rodkin
On the heels of our cover with Steve, PAPER caught up with Lori to get peek inside her world of self-care and minimalist beauty.
Where did your love for beauty start?
My love for beauty started at a very young age. I was definitely that little girl that discovered what skincare and makeup was from watching my mom growing up. I loved watching my mom doing her skincare routine, I loved watching her get her makeup done and I loved getting into her products after she was finished, when she would be going to bed or she would step out. That was where I first got that spark of, "Whoa, I like this."
She also got you into modeling at a young age, right?
Yes, she started me modeling locally when I was younger, when we were living in Memphis. I loved to model for the local department stores, it was one of the few luxury stores that we had in the city. So that's where I got started and I was published in the local newspapers and magazines. I think my Grandma still has them to this day.
So why did you choose skincare? Is that your favorite part of beauty?
I'm obsessed with taking care of my skin because my skin is so sensitive and I went through such a rough patch growing up with not realizing what type of skin I had, and using all the wrong products.
I was always a skincare enthusiast, so I would go to the store and buy every skincare item I saw that looked cool or said it did something different to my skin. I'd want to try it, but not realizing that all the different products did not go with my skin type. So I was messing up my skin so bad; I was breaking out horribly, getting horrible hyper-pigmentation.
From trying to get my skin back healthy, I developed this love and obsession for skincare, and that's what motivated me to start my own skincare line.
What would you say is the main differentiator of SKN by LH?
It's really about simplifying the routine because I was using 20 million different products at one time to try to get my skin healthy and glowing. I was like, "There has to be an easier way for me to do this,” and that's why I wanted to create a five-step routine that people could follow. It is super easy and all the products are formulated to work really well together. It will leave your skin feeling super refreshed, glowing and hydrated. It's good for all-skin types, but it's especially good for people who have sensitive skin like me.
What is the routine?
The first step is my Goji Berry Cleanser, which is super lightweight. It's not drying, it's super gentle because it has a low pH, so it's not gonna leave your skin feeling stripped or dry afterwards, which was super important to me. I hated when I had to use the cleanser and my face would feel super tight after; I was dying for moisture. This leaves your skin feeling fresh and hydrated. It has an awesome combination of active ingredients and Vitamin C, it’s a super rich cleanser, and it leaves your skin feeling amazing. It is definitely one of my favorites and I think that it's been a fan favorite among everybody.
Then, the second step is the White Tea Toner, which I also love. I promise I'm not biased when I talk about my products, it's actually really, really good. It's super refreshing, it helps prep the skin for other treatments following. It really helps the skin absorb the treatments, which I love.
The third step is my Vitamin C Serum, which was a game changer for me when I was getting my skin back healthy and glowing. Vitamin C really helped clear my dark spots, hyper-pigmentation and evened out my skin tone. I'm such an advocate for Vitamin C.
Next is my Peptide Eye Complex. Eye-cream has been a big thing for me growing up, especially because dark circles and bags run in my family. So it was really important for me to create a really great eye cream that helped with fine lines, puffiness and dark circles. It's a really nice combination of peptides and antioxidants, and helps get your eyes youthful and radiant.
Finally, the Niacinamide Cream, which is amazing. I love Niacinamide, t is great if you have any redness in your skin. It is also great to help your skin retain its moisture, and it's really good to promote an overall more firm and radiant appearance.
Do you use your five-step routine underneath your makeup or is this more of an evening, unwinding routine?
It is actually the best skin prep under my makeup. My makeup has never looked better than when I do my five-step before.
What are some of your favorite go-to makeup products? You've really perfected the soft-glam look.
Soft-glam is my favorite, I love a good no-makeup makeup look. And actually, I'm doing no lashes right now. I took off all my lash extensions and I'm trying to give them a break.
Same, I'm stopping my lash extensions too.
I think it's just that time. Everybody I know is giving their lashes a break. I have been trying out all these lash serums.
But yeah, I love the no-makeup make up look, so I typically love Pat McGrath anything — especially her lip gloss, any of her lip stuff I love. I also really love her foundation; I love a lightweight foundation, so I'll go for Pat McGrath but I'm still an Armani lover at heart.
And I like when my skin looks like skin, like I don't like for it to look like I have a ton of makeup on. I love Laura Mercier setting powder, that's my go-to. I also love a Nars bronzer and Urban Decay also has a really pretty baked bronzer.I love NARS, their Radiant Creamy Concealer. Honestly, if I'm just trying to get out the door and I really wanna do a no-makeup look, I'll just do concealer on places of my face that are a little flush cause I have rosacea so I'm always super red. I do a little bit of concealer there and then I do a little bit of bronzers, some blush, lipgloss and a brow gel, and I'm out the door.
When you're not running out the door, do you work with a glam team all the time?
Yes, lately I have been doing a ton of shoots and events, so I feel like I have been doing glam with a glam team more recently then I have in the past few months. We kinda just go with the flow. We see what the look is, and then we’ll sit and talk and say, "Alright, what are we feeling?" We throw out some ideas, I'll see if anything sticks. If not, I'll go on my Instagram saves and be like, "This would be fun to try." I have been into Euphoria eye makeup, so I've been experimenting and trying those out a lot. I think you can always experiment with beauty looks, and get creative and have fun.
Self-care is super important for you too, right? What's your routine?
I love to do workouts in the morning, that is my me time. I go to pilates, usually; that has been my go-to routine as of lately. I think it has completely transformed my body.
I really spend some time getting ready and taking care of myself. That'a typically my go-to self-care. I love to do my juices in the morning, as well, so I make celery juice or any type of green juice. I like to do a Vitamin C shot because Vitamin C is really good internally and topically.
I am trying to get more into meditation too. I feel like meditation is one of those things that you have to figure out how it works for you and do it. So I'm still trying to figure out how to meditate the best for me, but it's been a cool journey.
Is Michael B. Jordan part of the brand in any way? I'm sure he's super supportive because you're both business-minded.
He is more so my test subject whenever I have to try a new formula or a new product. I'm like, "Come here, let me try this on you! Let me see how you like it! Let me see how your skin does and how it reacts!" He loves it. He was calling me before I got here and was like, "Can you bring me some more cleanser? I ran out." His skin is thriving, so he definitely put me in charge of all his skin needs now.
In the first drop, SKN by LH sold out. So aside from the five-step routine, where do you wanna take the brand?
We're gonna be restocking more products soon. The first drop selling out was crazy; we got an amazing response and honestly have had no marketing behind it at all yet, so I would be really excited to see that.
Eventually, I want SKN to be the one-stop shop for everybody, for all your skin-care needs. From face masks, to lip scrub, to lip balms, I want to have everything eventually. We are in the process of working on a lot of new product development and it’s going really well. You can look forward to seeing more new products soon. We are just making sure that all the formulas are perfect and then they will be ready.
Clothing: Richard Quinn
Photography: Callum Walker Hutchinson
Styling: Maeve Reilly
Hair: Rachel Lita
Makeup: Diana Shin
Styling assistant: Rachel Bode
Disney's Silence on 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Speaks Volumes
As Florida state legislature passes the highly controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill that will likely be signed into law, Disney comes increasingly under fire for donating to key supporters of the bill and the company's overall lackluster response to the piece of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.
In a memo shared earlier this week, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek underscored the organization's "unequivocal" support of "our LGBTQ+ employees, their families, and their communities,” but stopped short of making any concrete commitments. “We all share the same goal of a more tolerant, respectful world. Where we may differ is in the tactics to get there. And because this struggle is much bigger than any one bill in any one state, I believe the best way for our company to bring about lasting change is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create, and the diverse community organizations we support.”
In the weeks leading up to the memo, Disney had drawn criticism for having donated to the campaigns of the same state legislators that had vocally championed the bill. Chapek declined to comment on why the company was okay with supporting politicians that are intent on banning all discussion of gender identity or sexual orientation in public schools but pointed out that Disney does donate to both Republican and Democratic lawmakers.
As for the lack of any sort of statement, Chapek said “I do not want anyone to mistake a lack of a statement for a lack of support.” The CEO went on to explain that it was his belief that corporate statements don't often end up having that much of an impact “instead, they are often weaponized by one side or the other to further divide and inflame. Simply put, they can be counterproductive and undermine more effective ways to achieve change.”
This echos similar sentiments sources told the Hollywood Reporter that Chapek intended to keep quiet on any political issues and had already declined to make a statement on voting rights prior to the introduction of Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill. Going forward, Disney's new chief corporate-affairs officer, Geoff Morrell, would be “reassessing our advocacy strategies around the world — including political giving.”
However, Chapek did not give any indication that Disney plans to stop donating to these politicians but intends instead to show its support by continuing to produce "inspiring content." He specifically pointed to properties like Encanto, Black Panther, Pose, Coco, Shang-Chi, Modern Family and Love, Victor as being prime examples of how Disney can advocate for the LGBTQ+ community without having to commit to any sort of policy stance or lobbying effort. (Which is pretty much textbook virtue signaling.)
One of the creators of these proudly touted "diverse stories" Disney likes to parade around as evidence of how much they care about LGBTQ+ representation, The Owl House showrunner, Dana Terrace, was less than impressed at the company's handling of the whole situation. Describing the memo as a bunch of “pretty words to shut you up,” Terrace laid into the company and the abhorrent bill in a video message posted to Twitter. In response, Terrace also announced that she would be doing a charity livestream for LGBTQ+ organizations on March 13.
Sorry for the lack of captions! In summary: Disney's still going to send money to the sponsors of the discriminatory Don't Say Gay bill & in response me, & a few other rad artists, are holding a charity event for LGBTQ+ orgs. Let's have fun & do some good.— Dana Terrace (@Dana Terrace) 1646681328
Photo via Getty/ Mark Ashman/ Disney
LÉON Embraces Life's 'Circles'
“Who will save me from myself?” LÉON questions on “All My Heroes,” a stirring power-ballad off her third full-length album, Circles, which amplifies the existential panic of being left to face our demons alone. Ultimately, Swedish singer Lotta Lindgren finds clarity. “Everything will be alright,” she reassures, rounding out her whirlwind of emotions on “The Beach,” and closing the 11-song effort with a crashing climax. Much like the cyclical, never-ending path that its name suggests, Circles sees LÉON tumbling through the highs and lows of her past few years. “It goes on and on and on,” as she meanders on the title track.
Arriving on the heels of 2020’s Apart, released during global lockdowns, LÉON’s latest is in many ways an extension of those same ideas and sonics. Since she was unable to take the album on tour, LÉON kept writing and recording through isolation, instead. Where her last project wrestled with complications of love, like on the standout single, “Chasing a Feeling,” Circles puts LÉON in the ring against herself. “I don’t know where I’m going,” she sings on “Soaked,” looking in the mirror and forcing herself to better understand the reflection.
Related | LÉON Faces Isolation on 'Apart'
There are all the flavors of LÉON’s sweet spot on Circles, dancing between intimate, anxious admissions and production that grows into mountains of grooving synths and driving drums. These songs are instant classics, like they’ve been with us all along, somehow woven into the fabric of our lives without having ever been created until now. Perhaps it’s LÉON’s vulnerable songwriting, which digs deep for ugly truths that are universally shared, or maybe it’s the way her warm, nostalgic vocals run wild alongside vintage-sounding instrumentation (courtesy of longtime collaborator Martin Stilling).
This time around, LÉON will bring Circles on the road for her Fade Into a Dream tour, spanning 31 shows across North America and Europe. As her first headline tour since 2019, she'll perform songs off her last two albums, alongside opener Catie Turner. Ahead of those dates this spring and summer, PAPER called up LÉON to talk more about "dreaming away" on her sophomore effort, out now everywhere.
I'm such a fan of Apart, so hearing this new album is really special. I've been listening to it all morning.
Oh wow, thank you so much. I get terrified when I hear that people have been listening to it just because a part of me doesn't wanna know how people feel about it, cause I have had nerves. Now, I feel pretty excited to share it.
For a long time, the music you make is only between you and your collaborators. So when it becomes public, it can take on a different life. Is that process intimidating for you?
It is, I don't even share my music with my manager. I don't know why, it has always been that way. Some of these songs he gets to hear when they’re getting mixed. And I feel sometimes it's like a defense mechanism on my part, it is too late for him to come in and criticize or anything. They’ve definitely been my songs for such a long time now and people are gonna hear them. I am kinda over being anxious about it.
There is no reason for it. Music becomes powerful when people attach their own experiences to it. I want to start by talking about the end of your album, the very last minute, which is this huge climax on “The Beach.” There are always emotional swells in your songs; sometimes it happens with the melody and your voice, while other times it’s in the production. Where do these moments come from and who are you working with to bring them to life?
I work with one of my best friends, Martin [Stilling]. We've been working together for a long time and we tend to have a lot of different ideas on how songs should sound, which is fun cause there's a lot of back and forth. But with “The Beach,” for a long time it was just a verse and the chorus with, “Everything will be alright,” but then I put that song aside. And then we came back to it, months after. We were like, “Maybe we should give this a go, this song's got something." He wanted it to be crazy drum sounds and showed me what he was thinking. That started to feel like rock and roll, which didn't feel right and then we tried a bunch of things. Many of my friends came on and put drums and guitars, and everything. I think that’s what the song needed: a big ending, like a release.
When you write your music, do you hear it being as big as the final result or is that where the collaboration between you and Martin comes in?
A lot of the time we do agree on things, but it's always different. I do think that many of these songs were written before the production came into the picture. I feel a lot of these songs tend to end up bigger. Usually, I just sit with the guitar and you never know where it's gonna end up, which is very exciting. [Martin] is very great with that; sometimes he really wants to go off the original idea and sometimes we wanna take it in a different direction, but we always end up in a place where we're both very happy.
I am really happy you brought up “The Beach” cause it's very personal. It was one of those songs that I was very nervous to put on the album. It didn't feel depressing, but it's not a very happy song. It's very much a song that I try to tell myself, “Everything will be alright.” I'm like, "Nobody will want to hear this,” but then I thought it had to end up on the album cause there's so much about how I've been feeling, where I've been lately.
Among the bigger themes that you worked into this album, there’s a through-line of dreaming. If you look at “Wishful Thinking,” “Fade Into A Dream,” “Wildest Dreams,” there's escapism that you sing about from top to bottom. Is that a result of working on this through the pandemic?
I haven't really thought about it that way. I have definitely been in a bubble and I think that's been a place where I had to go because for so long we haven't been able to travel, or tour in my case. I feel like a lot of these songs came from spending time on my own, as everyone did, and kind of dreaming away a bit.
Sometimes you make things and don’t realize a common thread until it’s all done. On Circles, it doesn't only come through with the lyrics, but the sound itself doesn’t feel entirely rooted in reality — like a world that you've created only in your mind.
That’s a great compliment. I haven't listened to it; the second we mastered the album, I was like, "I never wanna hear this album, ever.” I'm terrified of mixing. To me, you produce a song, you record a song and then you mix it, and that's when I feel like I'm freezing. The first drafts of a mix, it feels to me that a song just changes and instantly turns bad, which is not the case. [Laughs] I feel like I have to go to therapy for this because it's a whole thing where my producer, my friend Martin, he laughs at me and gets exhausted because I drag out the process of listening to a mix. Now, I heard snippets of a few songs the other day and I was like, "Well, it wasn't that bad,” I remembered that there's some nice songs in this album, but I couldn't listen to it for so long. I have to listen, but I just hate finalizing. I think it is all about finalizing something. You know that you can't go back now, you can't change anything. The vocals are what they are and that's the end of that. I hate that.
I relate to that in directing photo shoots. The deeper you are in something, when you go through edits and edits, you start to be like, “Is this good or bad? I have no idea anymore.” You need someone to come in objectively and make some decisions.
But are you okay with that? Are you okay with inviting people? Some people get very protective.
I am definitely protective, but I have come to learn that, and maybe this is the case with you, what you got is what you got and that was meant to be captured in that moment. It could have been better or it could have been worse, but that was what that was. If you listen to a vocal take over and over, of course, you could have hit things differently. There’s something magical about capturing that one moment, and on to the next.
It's very on to the next. You do sit forever and analyze, and that's a thing too. It's terrifying when you realize afterwards that the magic was in the raw and you changed the whole thing, and now it sounds perfect, but the feeling is gone and now it's too late to go back. That's the thing for every creative outlet, a matter of stepping back. "This is it for now, it's not the last thing hopefully we are gonna do.”
Water also seems to be a larger theme on Circles. On “Dancer,” you repeat the line, "It's all washing over me,” and there’s another song, called “Soaked.” Does this all feel like one big cleansing experience for you?
I did think about that and was actually like, "What does this mean? What am I trying to say here?" Last year for many was rough. I'm very lucky, but there's so many people who had it much worse in this pandemic. I was in a very strange place; I started to go into therapy again, and really tried to change some patterns and habits of mine. I think that's what a lot of the album is about: telling myself that it's gonna be alright.
Water is a symbol of transformation and these past two years have been transformative for so many people. Did you get to do everything that you wanted to do with Apart or did it come to a halt because of the pandemic?
I actually never got to have a concert with Apart. In a way, it felt as if we never finished writing Apart and we went straight into writing this album. When I go on tour this time around, it's gonna be two new albums. I know so many friends of mine, you make something for such a long time, and then you put it out and then that's it. That's the best part about touring: you get to really give the songs new life until you're like, “Okay, I'm ready to go back into the studio, I have so much to say now with new experiences." Now, we just kept going, which I think was the right move, and it wasn't intentional at the beginning. But I'm excited to actually be able to play these songs from both of these albums.
So when you go back on tour, your fans haven't seen you since before Apart. That's a lot of growing for you as an artist.
I'm terrified [laughs]. I'm kidding, I really want the next shows. It's gonna be a big mash up of all the albums. I want it to be a mix because there's so much music and I want to do as much as I can within 75 minutes.
Do you think of Circles as an extension of Apart?
I think Circles very much so is an extension in ways, not intentionally. But then it takes off into its own and certain songs like “Soaked” and “Moonlight” and “The Beach,” they feel like their own. There’s a few songs that feel very connected to where Apart ended, for sure. But, again, it was not an intentional thing. I started writing for Circles maybe two months after Apart came out, so I was still in that same mindset of things. It felt like I probably had much more to say still that I didn't say on Apart. It's a mix of everything, so much that I felt and went through last year. It's weird because when you talk about this, you feel very self-obnoxious [laughs]. Do you know what I mean?
I don’t know, what do you mean?
I just thought of it now, when you talk about all these things. [Laughs] I know it’s my job, but I hadn’t really reflected on certain things until now.
Well, there's the music-making process to being an artist, but once you're done with that there’s all these other things: promotion, marketing, communication. Your music feels so personal and intimate, I wonder if that mindset is what makes it especially powerful?
It was just something that came on top of my head, and I said it out loud but didn’t mean to [laughs]. But I think it's fun, I haven't been able to talk that much about this album. It makes me feel very excited to release it and I didn't realize I would feel this excited. You’ve caught me at a weird time in the day, I have no filter. It's nice to talk about it because you can think back and reflect, and see things in a different way when you’ve had some time away from making the album.
“All My Heroes” is the only song you recorded, but didn’t write yourself. What was that experience like and how did you connect with it for this album?
I have never put a song that I didn't write on an album before. I was sitting in a bar with one of my best friends, who is a songwriter. At that time we had never worked together, which is weird cause we both work as songwriters but we never ended up doing something together. We were really drunk and sitting at a pub, and she asked me if she could play something for fun. She played me a demo with these crazy drums, it was a loop with her vocals on it. I knew I had to have it cause it resonated in so many ways with what I felt and what I had been feeling. I was like, “If someone else sings this on stage, I'm gonna be heartbroken." I basically stalked her about it for weeks and was relentless about it. I'm so happy that it made it on the album and her vocals are still in the song as backup vocals. It's very special because we know each other so well. We ended up writing more songs for the album because of that experience, so she became a part of Circles too. It was a happy accident.
Do you relate to the chorus, "All my heroes are dead and I don't believe in God"?
All my heroes aren't dead, definitely not. I don't believe in God, so I can stand by that. It depends on how you view God, I guess. It's a very dramatic lyric and we were thinking about changing it up, but I thought, “No, it's good the way it is.”
It’s powerful, especially considering we’ve lost so many heroes in the past two years.
So many.
How do you feel the title, Circles, represents this project in its entirety?
I was thinking of other titles. It's very hard to find a title that works, cause sometimes you pick something and think, "This could be cool, but what does it really mean?" And Circles felt it was the exact thing about last year, for me. Having periods of not feeling very well and being in a very bad place, and then you come out of it and you're back at it and you feel spark and you’re happy again. Circles just felt like the fitting word for it cause that's what I was telling myself a lot: “Nothing is permanent, no feelings are permanent, nothing is constant,'' and Circles felt right.
If there's anything we've learned it’s that everything we thought we understood or believed to be true, is not.
It's been intense and now there's so much shit happening around the world, it doesn't seem to come to an end. Sorry, that sounded so depressing [laughs].
Looking back on this album and now having listened to snippets of final tracks recently, is there something you’re particularly proud of?
Photos courtesy of Sandra Thorsson
