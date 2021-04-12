With new column In the Stars, popular TikTok astrologer Maryaam AKA @shawtyherbs looks for the astrological patterns in big pop culture events. From celebrity pregnancies and break ups to viral Billboard chart hits and blockbuster movies, every headline corresponds to the movements of the planets, and Maryaam explains how. Check out her corresponding TikTok videos over on PAPER's account.

Aries are powerful members of the Zodiac. They have an abundance of determination, motivation and willpower. Furthermore, they're the kinds of people who are independent and headstrong. They're often the first people in their family lineage to achieve fame and fortune. Some famous Aries celebs include Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Lil Nas X, Reese Witherspoon and Pharrell.

Let's take a closer look at a couple of those charts. Lady Gaga and Mariah Carey are prime examples of powerful Aries women. Gaga, born as Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta on March 28, 1986, is an Aries with her north node at the first degree in the 11th house. The north node can represent our life purpose, life destiny and the things we may find ourselves intensely focusing on. The first degree reflects power, strength and the ability to be the first to do something powerful and significant. The 11th house can represent large groups, fans and collective support.

Rather than coming from a showbiz dynasty like so many other celebs, Gaga is the first person in her family to become a world-renowned superstar with many adoring fans. She rose to fame in 2007 as a songwriter for big artists like The Pussycat Dolls, Britney Spears and New Kids on the Block for Interscope records. Gaga was discovered by Akon when he watched her perform at a burlesque show and signed her to his record label.

In 2008, she released her debut album, The Fame. During this period of her life, Gaga had Jupiter transiting her eighth house at the 13th degree. Jupiter is the planet of good luck, expansion and abundance, while the eighth house represents various things such as rebirth, transformation, sudden events and sudden gains. This is reflective of Lady Gaga suddenly arriving on the music scene, and unexpectedly taking it by storm. The 13th degree, ruled by Aries, is reflective of Lady Gaga being the first one in her family to release a debut album that ended up receiving six Grammy nominations in 2009, and spending 223 weeks on the Billboard 200 combined.



Lady Gaga having her north node at the first degree means that she was destined to be the first one in her family to achieve fame. Mariah Carey, born on March 27, 1969, is another example of this Aries phenomenon. She has Venus at the 25th degree, which is ruled by Aries. Venus is a planet that can represent music, and we know that Carey is pretty good at that, having sold more than 200 million records worldwide and won five Grammys. She's released 19 number one singles, with 1996's "One Sweet Day" sitting on top of the charts for a record-breaking sixteen consecutive weeks. Her seasonal hit "All I Want For Christmas" has become her signature, becoming the most-streamed song on Spotify over a 24-hour period in 2018, and frequently being voted as the most popular Christmas song of all time.

Carey released "All I Want" on October 28th, 1994. During this period of her life she had Venus at 13 degrees, representing international achievement. This is reflective of Mariah releasing a song that would later become her first largest global hit, reaching the top of the charts in twenty-six countries such as Canada, France, Australia, Norway and the Netherlands.