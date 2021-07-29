What would a song smell like? Well, let Ariana Grande show you.

On Thursday, the star debuted her new "God Is a Woman" perfume — named after her 2018 hit — via Ulta.com. It is the seventh fragrance in her perfume line, though it's Grande's first "clean" scent with 91% naturally derived ingredients. And, of course, it's also 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free.

The perfume features a soothing cedarwood and Madagascar vanilla base enhanced by orris and Turkish rose petals. However, a press release contends that the stars of the show are the top notes of juicy pear and ambrette, which lend "God Is a Woman" its "signature" scent. Additionally, each lavender-colored bottle comes in a distinctly modern lavender and gray bottle that will look amazing on any boudoir, with 1.7 oz retailing for $55 and 3.4 oz for $65.

Not only that, but the "God Is a Woman" fragrance will also be giving some of the proceeds to a great charitable cause. After all, for every purchase made between July 29 and August 11, $5 will be donated toward ocean clean-up initiatives for a minimum commitment of $75,000. Talk about a win-win.

Grande's fragrance will be available at Ulta stores nationwide starting August 1st. Otherwise, you can get your "God Is a Woman" perfume, here.