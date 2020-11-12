Ariana Grande is channeling her love of animals into a brand new endeavor.

On Wednesday, the Grammy-winning pop star revealed on Twitter that she was launching an animal rescue center called Orange Twins Rescue.

"We are so happy, proud and excited," she wrote alongside a preview of the adorable, Microsoft Paint-inspired website and a plug for the non-profit's Instagram. "Our site comin soon."

Granted, the announcement shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, especially seeing as how Grande is a well-known animal lover and a mom to 10 rescue dogs herself. And though she may be more of a dog person, the Orange Twins Instagram makes it clear that the organization is equally as dedicated to finding forever homes for felines as well.

Check out Grande's post for yourself, below, and apply to adopt or foster an animal via Orange Twins Rescue's website.

we are so happy, proud and excited 🐈🐕 our site comin soon 🔜 follow @/orangetwinsrescue on instagram for more ☁️ pic.twitter.com/lhCVfg6Fj4 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 11, 2020