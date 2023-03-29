2013... a simpler time! Our black skinny jeans were ripped and Ariana Grande was on the radio with Mac Miller.

Yesterday was the 10th anniversary of Grande's "The Way," which featured ex-boyfriend Miller. A fan page marked the occasion with a commemorative post that declared the song dropped "10 YEARS AGO today !!" Grande, perhaps not so surprisingly, commented in return, "I love you."

Of course, fans immediately flooded the singer with responses. Some said "omg stop I'm going to cry," while others simply said "I love you" in return.

It's not the first time the singer has publicly remembered Miller after his passing — ostensibly what she meant by the "I love you," although she's never skimped out on affection for her fan pages either. Many will remember the emotional tribute she posted after his death, which read: "i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest."

The pair dated for almost two years before they broke up in 2018, just months before he died. "The Way" remains their most popular collaboration and put Ariana Grande on the path to superstardom, as it was her first appearance in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100.

While she doesn't appear to be working on new music, she did drop the premiere date for the Wicked movie earlier this month and has since shared numerous photos from set.