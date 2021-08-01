Ariana Grande is going to be the next big star to perform on Fortnite's in-game stage.

Epic Games announced on social media that the "positions" singer will be headlining the video game's three-day Rift Tour concert series, which starts on August 6. And fans will be able to see her awesome digital avatar perform her hits during five different scheduled showtimes.

Polygon reports that certain leaks have mentioned the possibility of an official Ariana Grande Icon series outfit added to the game's shop. And while not too many details have been revealed about the event other than Grande's headlining performances, but there's also been buzz about guest artists and other gameplay features.

The last massive musical event Fortnite held was Travis Scott's concert, which got 12.3 million concurrent viewers on opening night alone. It's expected that Ari's concert will be just as big — if not bigger.

