"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, capsules and product releases, we've curated the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll through, below, to see what's in store for April.

STARTER x Budweiser Courtesy of STARTER

Starter, known for their partnerships with all the major pro and college sports leagues, is turning 50 this year. As part of the major milestone, the brand is celebrating by teaming up with Budweiser on a new capsule that incorporates the beer brand's signature red color scheme on Starter's athletic silhouettes. The co-branded logos, including Starter's famous star symbol and Budweiser's cursive font, is applied on everything from graphic tees to sweatshirts, baseball caps and satin jackets. STARTER x Budweiser is available now at Starter.com.

Browns Brooks Street Courtesy of Browns

Originally slated to open last summer, Browns finally has a new opening date for its much anticipated new flagship store on Brooks Street, just a short walk from its former flagship on South Molton Street in London's Mayfair district. Opening to the public on April 12, the new flagship is being heralded as a celebration of the future of luxury physical retail. The Farfetch-powered Grade II* space is spread out through four floors and includes an outdoor courtyard and restaurant, plus hi-tech shopping services like connected mirrors and an "Immersive Room." "Luxury retail and the customer has fundamentally changed and so we needed a space that allowed us to play into these needs and bring together the physical and digital worlds as well as offer a layer of experience that goes beyond the product, which is crucial in the current landscape," Farfetch Chief Brand Officer Holli Rogers tells PAPER. "This new chapter brings together a culmination of all the stories we have been working on for the past five years, and which started with Browns East, our concept space in Shoreditch that looked at bringing to life our experiential retail vision. We know our customers will be looking for spaces to explore, hang out, meet friends and even get their nails done — Browns Brook Street offers all of that with that elevated service and more."" Browns Brooks Street opens on April 12 at 39 Brooks St, London, UK

Balmain L'Atelier Podcast Courtesy of Balmain

Balmain has launched a new 10-part podcast series called L'Atelier Balmain where each episode will concentrate on one key aspect of the brand's history. Creative director Olivier Rousteing is joined by leading fashion writers and historians to to investigate and discuss the defining moments that make the 75-year-old brand unique. Topics include founder Pierre Balmain's first show, muses and models, past designers and more. L'Atelier Balmain is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, Youtube and at Balmain.com.

Judith Leiber x MLB Courtesy of Judith Leiber