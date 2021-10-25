The "Face of the Year" just got herself a major luxury contract, putting her new lofty title to good use. Anya Taylor-Joy, who's being honored in the aforementioned category at next month's CFDA Awards, is now the Global Ambassador for Women's Fashion and Makeup at Dior, the brand announced this morning.

The new gig makes her relationship with the Parisian label official after wearing custom looks from Dior on numerous key moments and red carpets in 2021 — most memorably an emerald couture ensemble to the Golden Globes and a hot pink number at the Venice Film Festival. She's worked with stylists Law Roach and Paul Burgo on different occasions this year.

As part of her official duties, Taylor-Joy will be "showcasing the designs and creations of women's creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri and creative and image director of makeup Peter Philips," according to a press release. She joins a list of names like Blackpink's Jisoo and actress Yara Shahidi who have both recently signed as Dior ambassadors.

The Queen's Gambit and Emma star's breakthrough year also includes a partnership with Tiffany & Co and numerous upcoming films like Last Night in Soho and The Northman. See, below, for some of Anya Taylor-Joy's several Dior fashion moments.