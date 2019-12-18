Antoni Porowski has 4.2 million Instagram followers. Martha Stewart has 2.7 million. Doesn't add up, does it? Martha knows it's not fair. That's probably why it stung so much when the Queer Eye wannabe chef attended her Christmas Party, drank her wine, ate her cookies and then exploited her pets for likes without so much as a photo tag (let alone caption mention!).

Alongside a shot of him with Stewart's four gorgeous dogs (Quin, Bete Noir, Creme Brulee and Han), Porowski wrote "with my clique at the Christmas party." A second shot showed him in Stewart's stable chilling one of her horses (their names are Rutger, Ramon, Meindert, and Sasa).

The 78-year-old was not pleased about the snub. "Dear antoni: this is @marthastewart48," Stewart commented on the photo of her horse. "You did not tag me on this photo of my stable nor the photo of my beautiful dogs Han, Qin , bete noir and creme brulee We are bummed about that because you have so many followers and you are my Christmas cookies!!! You were nice not to post the forbidden scenes and we thank you!!!"

The most savage drag is "you ate my Christmas cookies" (we can assume "are" is a typo, given this was clearly typed in a fit of rage). How quickly millionaires devolve to hoarding resources.

Realizing Stewart is not an enemy he wants, given he'd one day like to be the gay millennial version of her, Antoni quickly added the proper tags, and took to Instagram story to apologize.

"Dearest @marthastewart48 (I got your insta right this time)," he wrote, according to Page Six. "Apologies for not respectfully mentioning dear doggos Emperess Chin, Emperor Han, Bête Noire, and cuddle monster Crème Brûlée. They deserve recognition also I rewatch your cabbage roll demo with your dear mum Mrs. Kostyra more often than I care to admit."

Layering it on thick, he then dropped another post of him at Stewart's house, acknowledging her hospitality and requesting a follow-back from her more personal account @marthastewart48.

Stewart just wanted credit where credit is due. On his final grovel, she commented "I think we started a social media "feud" which was not the point I just wanted you to acknowledge my fire, my animals and my food which you seemed to love???"



Too little, too late Antoni.