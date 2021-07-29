TikTok star Anthony Barajas has been put on life support after a movie theater shooting in California.

Better known as @itsanthonymichael, Barajas — who has close to 950,000 followers on the app — was at a screening of The Forever Purge on Monday evening. The 19-year-old was at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings in Corona, California with his 18-year-old friend, Rylee Goodrich. They were both found after the movie while theater employees were cleaning up.

Goodrich died at the scene and Barajas sustained life-threatening injuries after being shot in the head. According to CNN, police have since have arrested a 20-year-old suspect on murder, attempted murder and robbery charges. He is currently being held on a $2 million bail and will be arraigned later this week.

Authorities called the shooting "an unprovoked attack." Corona Police Department Corporal Tobias Kouroubacalis also said that items were taken but have yet to deem it a definitive motive.

"We can't imagine the significant amount of pain both the family and friends are feeling right now," he said during a Wednesday press conference. "But we hope the suspect's arrest will bring some relief knowing that he's in jail now."

Goodrich's family has set up a GoFundMe page for funeral costs. Barajas' family also have a GoFundMe to help cover his medical costs.



If anyone has information about the shooting, please contact Senior Detective Dan Neagu at (951) 739-4916.