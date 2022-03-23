And Just Like That... is coming back for a second season.

On Tuesday, HBO Max announced that the enormously popular Sex and the City revival is returning to our television screens with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprising their respective roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York Goldenblatt. Granted, it's safe to say that Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones will still be missing from the second season given the rumored animosity between her and SJP.

Even so, executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement that he was "delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters," before adding that "the fact is, we're all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back."

According to Variety, the show has been HBO Max's most successful original series, with King previously saying that he'd be open to doing more seasons, explaining that "we did something that was hard to do, which is we took something familiar and did make it new — for better and for worse."

No further details concerning the plot have been provided, though it's assumed the show will continue to follow the trio as "they navigate love, friendship and their careers in New York City," particularly Carrie as she starts to date following the death of her husband Mr. Big, who died in the first episode.

Granted, news of more And Just Like That... comes as a relief to fans, seeing as how Mr. Big actor Chris Noth reportedly jeopardized the possibility of another season after being accused of sexual assault by several women days after the premiere. However, the show definitely has plenty to work with thanks to new faces like Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman, and we're definitely looking forward to finding out how their characters continue to develop in tandem with the main cast this coming season.

HBO Max has yet to announce a premiere date. In the meantime though, you can read Variety's full report here.