Virtual reality is all the rage right now, and fashion isn't missing a beat when it comes to getting in on the game. But Celia Arias and Pedro Aguilar, a stylist and photographer/director, respectively, took things a bit further.

The duo, who've worked together on different jobs throughout London for the past decade, have always had their hearts laid on the creative visual arts and language. "For a while we had been discussing creating a playful multimedia project, to bring Pedro's high end digital techniques and my styling ideas together with an exciting team," Arias tells PAPER.

For their new film project, which includes pieces from Miu Miu, MM6, Richard Quinn, Fiorucci and more, the two took inspiration from futuristic sci-fi references and current VR games. The end result is a digital universe where the character could pick their own fashion alter ego for a head-to-toe makeover

"That's how we imagined the not-so-far-off youth of the future navigating their image and wardrobes," Arias says. See the full film, below.