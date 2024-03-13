Allie X's Paris Fashion Week Pop Star Report

Marine Serre

The Look: The classic half moon-shaped Marine Serre print is worn underneath a tailored schoolgirl dress. Adding to the outfit’s spacey attitude is a pair of buggy purple sunglasses that are absolutely out of this world. The Report: “Marine Serre placed this showing inside a large food market. They served coffee and tea at the little circular tables we sat at. I loved this show and found the fashion this season extremely enticing and wearable.”



Atlein

The Look: A neon yellow, sheer party dress that cinches closely around Allie X’s figure — styled with a puffy camel overcoat and knee-high leather boots. The outfit lays and gathers in a way that almost appears wet, with eerie glam like she’s just stepped out of a frozen ice bath. The Report: “I didn’t make it to this show on time, but thought this look deserved to be featured.”

Ann Demeulemeester

The Look: A long, cream-colored top coat that pools at the floor with extended sleeves to match. Hair clips and cross-shaped charms frame Allie X’s face, as black eyeliner is sketched haphazardly around her bare eyes in an almost feral, childlike way. The Report: “This show was pretty incredible: Goth, leather, velvet, straps. My outfit dragged through the mud on my way in, which was 100% approved by the PR team, accompanied by the live drones of a huge modular synth. The front row was full of iconic rockers, namely Dave Gahan from Depeche Mode. I wish I’d known, but I’m kinda glad I didn’t cause I probably would have embarrassed myself.”