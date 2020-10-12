Alexander Roth is loved for his candid polaroids during New York Fashion Week, but the multi-hyphenate creative doesn't consider himself a photographer. Instead, he calls himself a "vehicle of the moment," actively contributing to New York City's bustling art scene, intermixing collaborations with the likes of Dior and the CFDA, all the while boasting a steady modeling career.

He currently has over 46k followers on his Instagram, @alexanderdroth, where his feed largely consists of his original photography, casual life updates, fashion inspiration and artwork. This month, Roth debuts his next feat: a collaborative collection with NYC-based jewelry company, The M Jewelers, featuring 25 original pieces — and Halsey already has her hands on one.

"I was young and bound for college, I didn't know about expressing a personal style but I was (and still am) obsessed with accessories," he said of his original interest in jewelry in a statement. "Everyone at college seemed to share some unwritten style code, so it was in the accessories world that I came into my own."

Roth's relationship with M Jewelers runs deep. "I bought my first piece of jewelry from The M Jewelers in 2016," he said. "It was a real milestone for me. It was a gothic initial necklace I still wear to this day. Now, fast forward four years — and I could not be more proud to bring you The Alexander Roth X The M Jewelers collection."

A full circle partnership, Roth is expanding his love for accessories where his passions first began. The collection itself is adventurous — eclectic, beaded necklaces meet refined, jeweled rings, earrings and bracelets, while multi-toned metal necklaces dominate the range — as seen in the lookbook, shot by Emmanuel Monsalve, and modeled by Oyinda and Roth himself.

"The Alexander Roth X The M Jewelers collection represents where I came from and where I am now," Roth said. "The colored stones in the collection are an ode to my roots — my mother, Annette, and my two grandmothers, Ruth and Ellen. Each has a unique style and all have wildly expressive and colorful attitudes towards jewelry.

He continued, "Today, I'm comfortable in my own skin and I'm passionate about having created a jewelry line to suit all tastes, from femme to bold, from masculine to vivid. This collection is an important step towards growth and an expansion. I'll grow with this collection as I hope you do, as well."