The beauty of an Alexander McQueen collection is that it doesn't need a fancy runway show to get its point across, particularly for its men's line, which has been presenting via lookbook for the past four seasons now. Tailoring is always a highlight, with expertly pressed creases and immaculate proportions a hallmark of the brand under Sarah Burton.

For Spring 2021, the design team worked during lockdown using stock fabrics on mannequins sent to their homes and were instructed to create something new from the old (many dip-dyed the materials which were printed in their own gardens). The result is a 30-look collection with delightful flourishes like giant bow cummerbunds, backless suit jackets and super nipped-in waists.

It wasn't all sharp suiting, however. There were also some swoon-worthy knits and sweaters with graphic lines and colors paired with tailored knee-length shorts. The final look — a jacket, shirt and pants with embroidery inspired by the notebook drawings from Alexander McQueen's design studio teams — was another standout.

