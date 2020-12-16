It's been a mini fashion week of sorts for Kering, the luxury conglomerate that owns Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen, all of whom unveiled their Spring 2021 collections through films this week (albeit in much different ways).

The latter's project was released this morning: a five-minute film director by British filmmaker Jonathan Glazer, known for his music video work with Radiohead and his award-winning movie Under the Skin.

There's no dialogue (or narrative, really) except a bunch of models wandering around a gloomy London day by the Thames river in a possible post-apocalyptic time period. Search parties, horny couples making out, models rolling in the mud and squads camping out under a bridge could mean anything and are pretty much subject to interpretation. (Glazer often explores themes of loneliness, desperation and human flaws in his work.)

As for the collection, Burton had all but this to say in a statement: "Shape, silhouette and volume, the beauty of the bare bones of clothing stripped back to its essence — a world charged with emotion and human connection." This manifested in giant shoulders/ sleeves, dramatic tulle skirts and pared back corset detailing.

See for yourself in the galleries, below.

Men's Looks — Alexander McQueen Pre-Fall 2021

Women's Looks — Alexander McQueen Spring 2021