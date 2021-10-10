On Saturday, Adele surprised fans by giving a sneak peek of her first single from her new album.

During her very first Instagram Live session, the singer answered some questions from fans. One of the questions that was asked was regarding the inspiration for the album, and she straight up answered "divorce, babe, divorce."

Near the end of the short video, she played a clip from her song "Easy on Me." She then closed her eyes and vibed to the tune as the lyrics went, "There ain't no gold in this river / That I've been washing my hands in forever / I know there is hope in these waters / But I can't bring myself to swim / When I am drowning in this silence / Baby, let me in."

But Adele cut the session short, not wanting to give too much away. "That's it. That's all I'm going to play," she said, stopping the music. "Oh, my phone's already buzzing, I'm gonna get in trouble."

It's been about six years since the artist's last album, and "Easy On Me" comes two years after she filed for divorce from her ex Simon Konecki, with whom she shares her eight-year-old son Angelo. The new song comes out on October 15, 2021.