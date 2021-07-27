Addison Rae said that she had to "work that much harder" for her acting career.

Last September, it was announced that the TikTok star would star in He's All That, a remake of '90s rom-com classic, She's All That. But according to reports, this time around they're swapping the genders by having Rae play an influencer who makes over her nerdy male classmate into a potential prom king.

That said, critics were quick to deride a recent clip from the film that was posted last week, with many arguing that "TikTokers need to stay on TikTok" and saying that "the fact that she gained her fame through tiktok and became an actress is unfair." Granted, it now appears as if Rae was already expecting some pushback seeing as how she directly addressed the criticism in a new interview for Elle.

The first look at Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan’s ‘HE’S ALL THAT’ has surfaced online. pic.twitter.com/Zm1IYMhxzb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 21, 2021

TikTokers need to stay in TikTok pic.twitter.com/7AOaDVHMcr — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) July 21, 2021

the fact that she gained her fame through tiktok and became an actress, is unfair. make it make sense! 😒 https://t.co/G24Um3wfCh — Nero (@MSpector_JM) July 22, 2021

In the article, Rae claimed that it was challenging for her to break into acting because "in this industry, when you come in and get labeled as one thing... people like to keep you there." And since people don't "really [see] the background or the classes [she] used to take," the social media personality contended that she had to tell herself that she has to "'work that much harder to get people to take you seriously.'"

"What people don't realize is I've always wanted to do acting, I've always wanted to do music," she also added. "I've always wanted to do all these other things that they didn't really get to see or know, because I just started being known when I was 19 years old."

Even so, Rae did admit that she got "lucky" with TikTok and was able to defy expectations as someone from a small town who said "they want to go to Hollywood and become an actress." Not only that, but she went on to reveal that she worked with a professional acting coach to help her with script analysis and performance tips.

As for her critics, Rae said that she didn't care "what people think about [her] anymore," as "it just really matters who [she knows she is]."

"I'm not going to make everyone love me or like me. That is not possible," she added. "I'm human and if I make mistakes, I can learn from them and grow." However, she may have also been referring to recent controversies surrounding an apparent "joke" about becoming a UFC correspondent – despite her lack of qualifications — as well as her seemingly enthusiastic greeting of former president Trump.

Read Elle's entire interview with Rae, here.