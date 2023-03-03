Aaron Carter's Mother Raises Questions About His Death

Nearly four months since the untimely passing of musician Aaron Carter, his mother Jane Schneck has unanswered questions. Now, she wants her son's death to be investigated as a homicide.

In a Facebook post, Schneck shared graphic photos of the crime scene to support her claims that there was more to her beloved son's death. While autopsy results haven't been revealed yet, members of his family and most fans believe that Carter died of a drug overdose. The musician has previously been open about his struggles with substance abuse brought on by his traumatic childhood as one of the most prominent child stars of the early '00s.

Despite this, Schneck is calling for a "proper investigation." Reports state Carter was found dead in his bathtub by a housekeeper. Drowning was ruled out as a cause of death. Schneck argues that the tub looks untouched aside from the murky green water inside it, and there wasn't any water on the floor either. Other photos show what appears to be feces on the floor, and clothes strewn around the bathroom. Schneck also raises questions about the housekeeper's involvement, writing, "Also why are the towels perfectly placed?! If Betty supposedly dragged him out of the bathtub and gave him CPR!!!" Schneck alleges that the housekeeper is now nowhere to be found following his death.

"They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past," Schneck wrote. She also criticized the police for allegedly being careless in walking through the house, possibly messing with important evidence.

Perhaps one of the most alarming claims is that Carter was murdered by a drug dealer. "Aaron had a lot of death threats and many many people who were making his life miserable," Schneck wrote. Carter's girlfriend at the time of his death, Melanie Martin, has said that a drug dealer was threatening him on the day of his death in an interview with TMZ. According to another post that Schneck made, Carter's brother Nick is also on the same page and wants a new investigation.

According to Schneck, the initial TMZ report about her belief that foul play was involved has spurred the police department to take a closer look. "I’m happy to say that the Los Angeles police department is finally investigating Aaron’s death," she wrote. She has said the detective assigned to the case will be interviewing key people involved in Carter's addiction and home life, including neighbors who allegedly sold stories about him to tabloids.