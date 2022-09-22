From some of the world's biggest celebrities and musicians to chic streetwear brands and rising designers, Crocs have made a name for themselves over recent years as one of the hot and fun footwear brands to collaborate with — and their latest sees them taking a trip to the convenience store.

Joining forces with the world's largest convenience store franchise 7-Eleven, Crocs is back with their latest collaboration that draws inspiration from the chain's most iconic snacks, from their Big Bite Hot Dog to their coffee, pizza and Slurpee. Immortalizing all these snacks and the store's logo as Jibbitz, the collab brings the 7-Eleven colors and iconography to three pairs of Crocs: their classic clog, sandal silhouette and new Mega Crush Clog.

Ranging from chunky colorful clogs sporting 7-Eleven's primary orange, red and green color scheme to more subdued palettes with colorful accents, the limited edition Crocs collab manages to capture the footwear company's signature sense of whimsy while remaining true to 7-Eleven's no frills snack-based identity. Everything is set to launch globally November 7 (AKA 11/7 or 7-Eleven backwards), but fans are currently able to enter into a drawing for a chance to purchase a pair early through September 22.

Check out the 7-Eleven X Crocs Mega Crush Clogs collaboration, below, and in the immortal words of Charli XCX: "I feel like if ur a man who fully commits to crocs then u probs have a big dick?? that’s just the vibe I get."