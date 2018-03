Just when you thought the world couldn't get any weirder, Twitter opens up a whole new world of "Nope!"

On Wednesday, user @bootyslime was on a normal New York City commute until he saw something he — and the rest of Twitter — probably wishes he could unsee. A guy sitting across from him, wearing an army green winter parka and Chuck boots, unpacks the last thing you would expect to come from a Nike gym bag: a baby werewolf.