Naomi Campbell is starring in H&M's Fall 2017 campaign, and lucky for us mere mortals, there's a film that allows Naomi to be Naomi and completely slay. The iconic supermodel takes to the picturesque streets of Tokyo, in a pixie cut and black pantsuit no less, and lip-syncs to Wham's guilty pleasure classic "Wham Rap! (Enjoy What You Do)," VHS karaoke lyrics and all. The video also features a diverse set of models, including Adwoa Aboah, strutting their stuff across Tokyo parks and hotspots in H&M's signature fuzzy knits and patterned blouses. It feels like a celebration of the more inclusive model generation that Naomi has spearheaded thus far, with the queen at the center of it all.

"Tokyo is definitely one of my favorite places," Naomi said in a statement. "For the film, I was in a dark double-breasted trouser suit and it was my favorite look from the whole collection. Personally, I would wear it exactly as it was styled — the tailored blazer was buttoned up, but you could see a little skin so it was a good balance of feminine and masculine." Add powerful to that description as well. Watch her and the crew slay below.