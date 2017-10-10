When Issa Rae was announced Covergirl's latest face, we all, naturally, lost it. The writer, actress and producer is the mastermind behind one of best show's on television, Insecure, was the perfect choice to symbolize women empowerment and her recruitment shows there is no limit to her impact.

Shining bright like a diamond in the brand's #IAmWhatIMakeUp campaign, Issa is joined by the likes of Ayesha Curry and Katy Perry in the commercial, each women showing off their perfectly beat faces in various scenarios. Katy tries on clothes at a photoshoot, Issa appears to be on a perfectly-lit date and Ayesha chills in a dressing room. Good times all around.

Check it out below.



