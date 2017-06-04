Live during an interview last night, erstwhile thorn in the liberal side and inexplicably famous white guy Bill Maher used the n-word in a truly unfunny moment of banter. It happened while Maher was interviewing Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse when Sasse invited the host to visit his home state.
"We'd love to have you work in the fields with us," Sasse told Maher.
"Work in the fields?" Maher responded. "Senator, I'm a house n*****r."
Here's the video of the exchange, but content warning: he does actually say the word and no one really reacts properly to it.
Maher has been walking on thin ice for a while--two years ago he said Muslims are hateful, violent people only to be shut down by Ben Affleck.
This time, viewers wasted no time and called immediately for HBO to remove Bill Maher's show "Real Time" from their weekly lineup. As Vilissa Thompson said, "Bill Maher has uttered every epithet but the actual N-word for years. Bill is the white liberal we've warned you about."
His comment was so bad, HBO actually decided to pull that section of the interview from reruns of the episode.
Maher has since apologized, citing a lack of sleep as the reason why he thought that joke would land. Sure, Bill.