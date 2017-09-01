The cast list for the ever-popular Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is officially here, and it's making history as the most racially diverse lineup in the company's history. Close to 50% of the models walking in the show are black, Asian or Hispanic (at least 25 are POC). For comparison, 30% of last year's lineup were POC models.

In addition to returning models like Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, the Hadids and Karlie Kloss, the show will also feature first timers like Estelle Chen, Grace Bol, Maria Borges, Leomie Anderson, and Alecia Morais. Teen Vogue has a full rundown of all the models here.

The show itself will be broadcast from Shanghai on Tuesday, November 28th at 10PM EST on CBS.

