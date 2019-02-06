Fresh off the highly-anticipated sequel to Disney Channel classic, Life-Size, model and mogul, Tyra Banks, is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon in her never ending quest to take over the world. From Top Model to graduating from Harvard Business School, Banks' has been one of the most successful figures to come out of the fashion world in the past two decades and in the latest phase of her march towards global domination she has set her sights on one of her most ambitious projects to date; a full blown theme park.

Banks announced the new project today via WWD, detailing a 21,000 square-foot ticketed attraction called Modelland. An interactive experience that will feature shareable user-generated content and a curated retail lineup, Modelland promises to give visitors the full model fantasy they have always wanted and let them "be the dream version of themselves." Think Disneyland but with catwalks.

Taking its name from Banks' best-selling 2010 young adult novel of the same name, Banks' sees Modelland as a logical extension of her life's work of bringing "modeling to the masses." Adding that "men, women, [and] families, [of] all generations" are welcome to live their most glamorous life, shop until they drop, and have an "eventful meal" at the park, it is easy to picture Modelland as being a sort of mall on steroids presumably replete with 4D photo shoot thrill rides, meet-and-greets with top models of today like Gigi and Bella Hadid, and a roller coaster shaped like a red stiletto. It is your fantasy after all.

"I created Top Model to expand the definition of beauty based on my own pain of being told 'no' that I couldn't do something because I'm curvy or I'm black. My empathy for women in general increased through the experience," Banks explains. "And now with Modelland, I'm taking it 10 steps forward, giving people the opportunity to engage with the elusive world by opening it up to everyone."

And before you even dare call it a pop up, Banks wants to make sure its clear "it's a permanent attraction anchoring the mall. There is a storyline I have been working on for a year." The first of supposedly many locations to come, Modelland already has us canceling our summer Six Flags passes in eager anticipation.

Photo via BFA