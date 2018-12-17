When people talk about how revolutionary Fenty Beauty is, they're usually referring to its ultra-inclusive ethos. What tends to fall by the wayside is the brand's other hallmark achievement: incredible marketing. Rihanna's makeup line has the best, weirdest, most IDGAF promotional materials of any cosmetics company in history. Proof? This ten-minute YouTube clip in which Tiffany Pollard goes full home shopping channel with her Stunna lip paints.

Tiffany "New York" Pollard (Flavor of Love, Flavor of Love 2, I Love New York, I Love New York 2, New York Goes to Hollywood, New York Goes to Work, I Love New York 3, and memorably the UK version of Celebrity Big Brother) makes the perfect Fenty spokeswoman: she tells things exactly as they are. She refers, in the video, to wanting to look expensive while receiving "that good government check." She implies, with very little subtlety, that men who purchase Fenty gifts for their girlfriends this Christmas will receive sexual rewards.

"And the brush comes with it!" she exclaims at one point. "Psych! It's sold separately." If all beauty influencers were like this, we'd be in a better place as a culture.

Truly, in the words of Pollard herself, Fenty Beauty is "fit for a queen, a princess, and a HBIC."

Watch the full clip, below.