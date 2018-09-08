Fall is film festival season, and one of the most popular, most awaited, most diverse festivals of the year is the Toronto International Film Festival. On its 46th year, the TIFF premieres another roster of entries coming from filmmakers all over the world.

This includes a reboot of 1987 classic horror film, The Predator, which recasts Arnold Schwarzenegger in his original role as lead character Dutch, joined by Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, and Sterling K. Brown. The Walking Dead favorite Steve Yeun also makes his return with Burning, a haunting love story loosely based on a Haruki Murakami short story. And Chloë Grace Moretz delivers another chilling performance in drama/thriller Greta.

But aside from the films, the talents are the true scene-stealers. PAPER brings you an up-close look at the festival's stars and directors through portraits in collaboration with world-class Canadian photographer Caitlin Cronenberg. Cronenberg's photos have been featured in the pages of Vogue Italia, W Magazine, Marie Claire, Elle France and Canada, and Vanity Fair Germany.

Check back throughout the festival as we'll be updating the gallery with more portraits during the week.

Amy Nosbakken, Mouthpiece