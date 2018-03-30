Just as we predicted when first news of The Weeknd's surprise album first dropped (it now appears to be more of an EP, featuring only six tracks), the project seems to be an opportunity for The Weeknd to purge all his feelings with regards to his recent breakup with Selena Gomez — oh, and there seems to be a healthy dose of Bella Hadid references too. This is all that we needed and more.

First off, there's subtlety, and then there's "Call Out My Name." The Weeknd sings, "I helped you out of a broken place" and "When times were rough, I made sure I held you close to me. He continues, "Guess I was just another pit stop 'Ttil you made up your mind," perhaps referencing Gomez's return to ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber just weeks after their breakup in October. He also croons, "I almost cut a piece of myself for your life," which indicates The Weeknd considered donating his kidney to Gomez (who accepted the organ from friend Francia Raisa, instead).

The Toronto native closes the album with "Privilege," which also seems to shoutout Gomez. "Enjoy your privileged life 'cause I'm not gonna hold you through the night. We said our last goodbyes. So, let's just try to end it with a smile. And I don't wanna hear that you are suffering, you are suffering, no more. 'Cause I held you down when you were suffering. You were suffering." The tea is piping hot. In "Wasted Time," The Weeknd also appears to call out to Bella, calling her the "equestrian" (Bella rides horses). He sings, "Wasted times I spent with someone else. She wasn't even half of you. Reminiscin' how you felt. And even though you put my life through hell, I can't seem to forget 'bout you, 'bout you. I want you to myself." Yes. Yes to all.

Just as we hoped, The Weeknd also harks back to his Trilogy roots on My Dear Melancholy and we are just so grateful. Travis Scott certainly approves.

Listen, below.

