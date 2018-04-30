As the world prepares to be glued to their television sets for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a totally modern royal bride, the opportunity comes for royals to transform the meaning of belonging to a family with a rich history. In this feature we showcase a group of young, very modern royals and aristocrats. Whether at a race track, fashion showroom, college classroom or television studio, this group are most at home when they're doing things their own way.

Viola and Vera Arrivabene Valenti Gonzaga On Viola: Dress by Moschino, Jewelry by Simon Harrison; On Vera: Dress by Mary Katrantzou, Jewelry by Simon Harrison

Granddaughters of the Duke of Aosta Occupations: Shoe designers behind line ViBi Venezia Photographed at The Palazzo Papadopoli / Aman Venice Venice, Italy Photography by Simon Lipman

Photography by Simon Lipman

"The best part of living in a historic building is that you are now constantly surrounded by beauty... and it's even better now because we also have room service since the rest of the palace, apart from our apartment on the top floor, became the Aman Hotel!" — Viola and Vera

HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur

Occupation: Student and professional polo player

Photographed at the City Palace Jaipur, India Photography by Rid Burman

Photography by Rid Burman

"I plan to play a role in the overall preservation of the cultural and historic monuments. Not only the ones owned or controlled by my family, I want to ensure that all the other historical buildings and monuments of the city are properly restored and conserved." — Padmanabh (From Point de Vue Magazine)

Ferdinand Habsburg Shirt and jacket by Emporio Armani (Ferdinand Habsburg's "Art Car" will be on exhibition in the museum from March 17, 2018 forward.

Great grandson of the last emperor of Austria Occupation: Race car driver Photographed at Imperial Carriage Museum Schönbrunn Palace, Vienna, Austria Photography by Stefan Armbruster

Photography by Stefan Armbruster

"When I was growing up my mother always told me, 'Ferdinand, either you become a rock star or a race car driver because those are two of the coolest jobs out there!' So I took that to heart and here we are today." — Ferdinand

Constantine-Alexios, Maria-Olympia and Achileas-Andreas of Greece On Constantine-Alexios: Shirt by Turnbull & Asser, Vest and Pants by Josh Akane; On Maria-Olympia: Clothing by Givenchy; On Achileas-Andreas: Clothing by Dior

Grandchildren of the King of the Hellenes Occupation: Student (Constantine-Alexios and Maria-Olympia)

and Student and Actor (Achileas-Andreas) Photographed at The Soho Grand Hotel New York City Photography by Rafael Rios

Photography by Rafael Rios

Styling by Ella Cepeda

Styling assistant: Rayana Algosaibi

Hair and grooming by Jillian Halouska using OGX at Starworks Artists

Makeup by Mimi Quiquine using YSL Beauty

"I always think about my family and our history when making decisions because it's important to not wreck the image that we have." — Achileas Andreas

Ynés Suelves Vest and Pants by Ynes Suelves

Daughter of the Marquess of Tamarit



Occupation: Fashion designer behind namesake label



Photographed at Castell d'Altafulla



Tarragona, Spain Photography by Sergi Pons

Styling by Josie

Hair and makeup by Estrella Elorduy

Lighting assistant: Jaime Garcia

Digital Tech: Adria Botella

Fashion assistant: Diego Serna