In case you missed it, or for some reason haven't checked your Instagram in the past 24 hours, Rihanna redefined the runway, turning her Fenty x Puma catwalk into a race track. With pink sand dunes throughout and a dramatic motorcycle exit, it was more than just the clothes that left jaws dropped and minds running.

Photographer Mich Cardin caught a glimpse of the scene backstage, providing an alternative perspective to what was flooding your feeds last night. Take a peak at the overlooked efforts that went into Riri's motocross mayhem through the deceptively calm series of portraits including the likes of Kaia Gerber and Adriana Lima below.