Singer, rapper, and goddess, SZA, is committed to creating a sustainable future and wants you to look good while doing it too.

SZA revealed her latest line of Ctrl-inspired merch on Instagram, borrowing motifs from previous collections that have featured multi-colored text and Champion branding for a clean athletic look. The new line includes sweatshirts embroidered with colorful sayings like "Puck Flastic" and "Sustainability Gang," as well as t-shirts and tanks with whales and seahorses. Related | Meet the Designer Behind SZA's Heavenly Met Gala Halo

Under the umbrella of the newly formed Ctrl Fishing Co., 100% of the proceeds from the collection will go towards sustainable efforts geared at protecting the oceans. It's a noble cause, one that fashion is increasingly putting more effort into with brands like H&M and ASOS releasing recyclable lines and the CFDA renewing efforts to be more sustainable at this year's awards show.

Check out some sneak peeks, below, and make sure to follow Ctrl Fishing Co. to know when the whole collection goes on sale:

Photo via Instagram Stories

Photo via Instagram