Ever getting annoyed waiting in line for hours when new Supreme garb drops at their only Manhattan store, or refuse to wait altogether despite pining for that limited-edition faux fur? Well, whether you're a Supreme fangirl or a casual observer, we have what may be the best news ever. The skater fashion brand is opening a permanent store in Brooklyn, at 152 Grand Street in Williamsburg to be exact, on Thursday, October 5, which means there's now twice the chance to meet your Supreme needs.

The Brooklyn location will be their second outpost in NYC, following the (highly) popular store on Lafayette Street in SoHo, and judging by early pictures, it's a much more dynamic space than their first. Only Supreme would fit a full-on skateboard bowl into a retail space and make it look sleek without being overwhelming. And of course, the skate deck wall and Mark Gonzales artwork seen in all Supreme locations make their way here too. See photos of the new store below and check it out starting on Thursday (or maybe go to the Lafayette store for a chance to avoid lines).

Images courtesy of Supreme

