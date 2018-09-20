It seems that in preparation for her upcoming role in Assassination Nation, Suki Waterhouse may have taken her role as a femme fatale a little too seriously.

Waterhouse went on to clarify on Twitter today that it wasn't as grave on an injury as many publications led on.

I’ve just woken up and seen some articles about me ‘shooting’ someone on the set of Assassination Nation. Would like to clarify I did not shoot anybody! A bullet richocetted off the target during practice and grazed my instructors hand, which is very rare but does happen. — Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) September 19, 2018

Safety was paramount throughout filming and I would hate for this story to undermine the work of the people who looked after us so well. ❤️ — Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) September 19, 2018

Waterhouse also mentioned that the cast did not get extensive firearm training, "I'm not gonna lie, it was maybe an hour," before filming. Which may be just a tad concerning given the over-saturation of guns in the revenge-driven indie flick, but as far as we know no one else was harmed in the making of the film, so its safe to head back to the theater.

Assassination Nation is set to air in theaters starting September 21st

Photo via Getty