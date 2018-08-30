Lady Gaga is having a beautiful time living her best life these days, and we're here for every second of it.

Just today, we shared that she's been parading around Paris as the first star to rock Hedi Slimane's spankin' new revision of the iconic Céline bag. She recently announced her Enigma Vegas residency , and has been sharing creepola crayons images veering from avant-sexual (TM) to bizarro couture . It all is building to a well-deserved hype machine that will likely be off the Richter scale enough to scarily toss all of us off our axes and into actual space, but make it fashion.

Did we mention that Gaga is a movie star now? Casually, in the midst of all of this fabulosity, she is appearing opposite Bradley Cooper in the remake to A Star Is Born, which is already garnering early Oscar buzz is online rumor mills. That's out October 5, as we know, but she also just announced the soundtrack, on which the duo perform 19 original songs (and 15 skits) together and separately.

Cooper writes and sings some songs, of course, but Gaga took on a bulk of the writing and co-production duties, and is teaming up with past collaborators including Mark Ronson, DJ White Shadow (!!!), and Justin Tranter. See the cover art and glorious tracklist for the soundtrack below, which you can pre-order here . Also, considering that we are #LG6 and "Enigma"-starved , this will have to be our stand-in album from Gaga until further notice.

Also, let's relive the trailer, which features Gaga yelping around 1:46 like a wounded roadside animal that morphed into a glamorous stadium-filling diva upon its dying breaths.

A Star Is Born Soundtrack Tracklist:

01. Intro

02. Black Eyes – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.

03. Somewhere Over The Rainbow

04. Fabulous French

05. La Vie En Rose – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Louiguy and Edith Piaf. Produced by Lady Gaga and Brian Newman.

06. I'll Wait For You

07. Maybe It's Time – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written by Jason Isbell. Produced by Bradley Cooper and Benjamin Rice.

08. Parking Lot

09. Out of Time – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.

10. Alibi – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.

11. Trust Me

12. Shallow – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt. Produced by Lady Gaga and Benjamin Rice.

13. First Stop, Arizona

14. Music To My Eyes – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written by Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson. Produced by Lukas Nelson.

15. Diggin' My Grave – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written by Paul Kennerley. Produced by Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson.

16. I Love You

17. Always Remember Us This Way – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Lori McKenna. Produced by Dave Cobb and Lady Gaga.

18. Unbelievable

19. How Do You Hear It?

20. Look What I Found – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, Paul "DJWS" Balir, Lukas Nelson, and Aaron Raitiere. Produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul "DJWS" Blair.

21. Memphis

22. Heal Me – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, Paul "DJWS" Blair, Julia Michaels, and Justin Tranter. Produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul "DJWS" Blair.

23. I Don't Know What Love Is – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson.

24. Vows

25. Is That Alright? – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, Paul "DJWS" Blair, Lukas Nelson, and Aaron Raitiere. Produced by Lady gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul "DJWS" Blair.

26. SNL

27. Why Did You Do That? – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Diane Warren, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul "DJWS" Blair. Produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul "DJWS" Blair.

28. Hair Body Face – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written and produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul "DJWS" Blair.

29. Scene 98

30. Before I Cry – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written and produced by Lady Gaga, Mark Nilan Jr., Nick Monson, and Paul "DJWS" Blair.

31. Too Far Gone – Performed by Bradley Cooper. Written and produced by Bradley Cooper and Lukas Nelson.

32. Twelve Notes

33. I'll Never Love Again (Film Version) – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Aaron Ratiere. Produced by Lady Gaga and Benjamin Rice.

34. I'll Never Love Again (Extended Version) – Performed by Lady Gaga. Written by Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Aaron Ratiere. Produced by Lady Gaga and Benjamin Rice.