Sia used the video for her latest single, "Free Me," as an opportunity to promote a cause she cares about, the #endHIV campaign. The video, released today, features Zoe Saldana as a young mother living with HIV while Julianna Moore narrates her story.

In a statement, Sia said, "The HIV/AIDS epidemic is one that can affect anyone. I've proudly joined forces with the Abzyme Research Foundation and the #endHIV Campaign for the release of my song, 'Free Me,' to help raise funds and awareness for a potential breakthrough cure of the epidemic."

Check out the video below:

