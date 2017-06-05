Shea Couleé has already made it to the final four on RuPaul's Drag Race this season, and now she's blessed us with "Cocky," a new dance track we'll definitely be playing all summer long.

"Cocky" features Lila Star and The Vixen and is produced by Jeremiah Meece. Couleé raps for most of the track, at one point saying, "I'm sorry girl, so sorry girl, that they love me and they only call you basic girl." Damn. Listen to the Chicago queen go off below:

[h/t OUT]

Image via Instagram