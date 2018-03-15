Are you the proprietor of a significant skincare allowance and always wanted the pore-less beauty of the greatest actresses of our time? Good news, you can have it. It will only cost you $650 and involve the fresh foreskin of Korean babies.

Cate Blanchett is in the thick of a press circuit to promote Giorgio Armani's perfume, Sì Passione and consequently spilling all her beauty secrets. When it comes to emulating her perfect skin, she told Vogue Australia, you'll have to go to a specific Upper East Side aesthetician who has formulated a specific facial for Sandra Bullock (with whom she recently shot Ocean's 8), who "Sandy" playfully nicknamed "the penis facial."

Related | Diving Head First into the Sticky History of Semen in Beauty

"Sandy Bullock and I saw this facialist in New York, Georgia Louise, and she gives what we call the penis facial and it's something — I don't know what it is, or whether it's just 'cause it smells a bit like sperm — there's some enzyme in it so Sandy refers to it as the penis facial," she said.

The reason it smells like semen is because the enzyme does, in fact, originate from genitalia. Cells stemming from the removed foreskin of newborn babies in Korea is the key ingredient in the serum, which reportedly builds collagen and elastin. The facial also includes peels, a micro-needling wand, and an electrifying mask. Heavy duty.

Moreover, apparently Louise is receiving requests for the "penis treatment" left and right. Good for her! And good for you, if you feel like delving into the strangest realms of the beauty industry.

Image via Getty





