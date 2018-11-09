Entertainment Weekly has revealed the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4, premiering December 14. We're still recovering from Trixie Mattel's victory over Shangela in All Stars 3, but let's take a look at who'll be vying for a spot in the Drag Race hall of fame this time around.

The ten queens are Monét X Change (season 10), Latrice Royale (season 4), Trinity Taylor (season 9), Farrah Moan (season 9), Valentina (season 9), Monique Heart (season 10), Jasmine Masters (season 7), Naomi Smalls (season 8), Gia Gunn (season 6), and Manila Luzon (season 3). Speaking with EW, Ru promised fans won't be left as disappointed by the rivalries this season, although there are some surprises in store.

"We always try to do something fresh and interesting, and sometimes it turns out in a way that you don't really expect," she said. "I love Trixie [Mattel]. She's a real superstar, but I really didn't count on the other girls who came back being so vindictive [and voting against Shangela]." Related | If You're Not #TeamShangela, You're Not Doing Drag

Can't wait until December 14? Ru's got you covered. The Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular (featuring Shangela and Trixie) will air December 7 — less than one month away. Image via Getty



Photo: Mathu Anderson for PAPER