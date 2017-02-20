Rihanna, the queen of effortless cool, is celebrating her birthday by giving gifts, bestowing us mere mortals with access to her beauty secrets with a new makeup line, Fenty Beauty. The products will be displayed on a new Instagram account and will be available to purchase at Sephora this fall.

The first product on the Instagram account is holographic lipstick, which premiered last fall at the Fenty x Puma Spring 2017 show in Paris. Lauded as THE futuristic beauty trend of the moment, holographic lipstick looks like unicorn blood meets robot sweat meets oil spill, a weird combination of sci-fi novel themes that somehow make you look more like an Instagram star with a great following/follower ratio than the disheveled protagonist in a dystopian machine world.

Fenty Beauty also posted that they are looking for a global makeup artists for the collection. If you're in New York, Dallas, or Los Angeles, get your resume and headshot ready!

[h/t Jezebel]

Splash photo by John Salangsang/BFA.com

