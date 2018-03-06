This just freaking in: Rihanna is once again here to clean out your damn bank accounts because the queen has now set her sights on lingerie.

After successful sock and makeup companies, and a superb collaboration with Puma, it was inevitable Rihanna, queen of wearing both a lot and nothing at all, would direct her attention towards undergarments.

WWD reports the queen has been in talks with TechStyle Fashion Group to broker a deal, likely because the company is attempting raise its profile with an injection of celebrity prior to filing for public offering.

While her rep is refusing to comment, we refuse to believe this news is anything but the cold hard truth, especially considering Rih gave it to Vogue this straight in 2014: "If I'm wearing a top, I don't wear a bra. If I'm wearing a bra, I just wear a bra."

What might a Rihanna line look like, you ask? Well, considering this look, and this, and this, and of course, this, well, it looks like we've got some truly unforgettable pieces on our hands.

Stay pressed, indeed.

Image via Getty

