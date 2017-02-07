Man/god Raf Simons has finally revealed his spring campaign for Calvin Klein, featuring underwear, jeans and a whole lot of art. Sounds pretty bang on brand.

Photographed at Pittsburgh's Andy Warhol Museum and the Rubell Family collection in Miami, each model poses in various states of undress before iconic works of art, including pieces by Andy Warhol, Dan Flavin, Richard Prince and Sterling Ruby.

Simons' affinity for art was well-documented when he was at the Dior helm in Frédéric Tcheng Dior and I . Underneath each ad is a little blurb about the artist and piece.

"It's a celebration of Calvin Klein's iconic underwear and jeans, acknowledging their status as Pop and showing them in the world of art," he said of the campaign.

Creative director Pieter Mulier explained each look was chosen from the Calvin Klein campaign.

"It's both a recognition of design firsts and the photographic history of the brand that made these garments famous."

We wait with bated breath for Simons to unveil his first collection for Calvin Klein, which is going down on Friday.