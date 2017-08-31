20-year-old Queens native Dounia Tazi is no stranger to the limelight, appearing in modeling campaigns for brands like Refinery 29, Sephora and Forever 21 and sharing her unique but relatable wisdom with her combined 170k+ followers on social media. Now the outspoken artist is making waves through her music, creating a soundtrack for the ups and downs of that blissfully chaotic time known as young adulthood.

Below is a teaser for "Shyne," the first single off Dounia's deput EP, out later this fall. Wanting to communicate her vision directly to her fans, Dounia shot and edited the video on her own, save a little help from her friends. The singer describes the EP as "an eclectic and transparent documentation of a Queens girl getting her priorities straight," and "Shyne" is definitely about putting your best foot forward despite what people think or say.

Watch the clip below and catch the full video on Dounia's social channels tomorrow: