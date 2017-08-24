



You have heard Charlie Puth's "Attention"--don't try and tell me you haven't. The first single from his upcoming second album,VoiceNotes, has been everywhere this summer, that killer bass-line thumping in bars and radios, slinking across dance parties and out of car windows. The song (which was written and produced by Puth, as well as performed) has risen to No. 5 on the Hot 100 and gone platinum since it's release this spring. Now, DJ David Guetta (you might recognize him) has taken the already grooving track and remixed it, blowing it out into a dance-floor-packing, club-bumping, end-of-summer jam. Listen above and just try not to chair dance (then add to your "going out" playlist immediately and blare all weekend long).