POOSH, Kourtney Kardashian's new lifestyle website, is finally live. The site's tagline is "POOSH the boundaries," but the content published so far feels incredibly familiar. Kourt did her research — there's turmeric, there's motherhood, there's "clean beauty." It seems that POOSH is exactly what its readers will want.

Kourtney is my favorite Kardashian, and POOSH is kind of why. Dieting stuff aside, there's something so innocent and profoundly anti-Kardashian Empire about her new business endeavor. If you put the cynicism on hold, it's fun to scroll through a series of $500 coffee table books. It really is. I say this as someone who does not own a coffee table, due to financial constraints.

POOSH's big launch day feature is a video interview between Kourtney and her momager Kris, tied together with a loose #Girlboss theme. Kris talks about how "firing people" is a regular feature on her daily to-do lists. There's a telling moment around 1:30.

What else to know about POOSH? Many articles are shoppable, which means we're all mere clicks away from owning the exact same moisturizer/under eye patches/Vitamin C serum as Kourtney herself. There are also recipes and DIYs, including one for brownies a la Kris Jenner. They look delicious.

POOSH! It's here to stay. (Market research has proven that brands with two "o"s are more successful, so.) Get lost in the lifestyle content, here.