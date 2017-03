Lil Uzi Vert's 2016 single "You Was Right" got a cartoon treatment in his new music video. You can spot the rapper (and even a cartoon Young Metro) riding his four-wheeler off a cliff and becoming the face of God.

The video was illustrated by SomeHoodlum. It's only a minute long, so it features just a snippet of the three minute song.

Watch it below (and watch the original music video here):