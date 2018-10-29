For our new digital cover series Takeover, we chose five of our favorite women who're making a significant impact on the music industry right now. Normani, the breakout pop star of supergroup Fifth Harmony, has quickly ascended to the top of the charts, making a solo name for herself. Today, she'll be taking over PAPER with guest edited pieces and answering fans' questions on our Instagram.

On October 23, Normani stopped through New York to perform live at Brooklyn's Barclays Center for Tidal X. In addition to singing newly released bops "Checklist" and Slow Down," both produced by hitmaker Calvin Harris, the breakout pop star also premiered her new 6LACK-assisted single, "Waves." Check out exclusive rehearsal photos, below.