Nike has just made their first foray into the wonderful world of plus size, introducing a new category for women designed to fit sizes 1X - 3X.

Nike said in a statement:

"Nike recognizes that women are stronger, bolder and more outspoken than ever. In today's world, sport is no longer something that she does, it's who she is. The days where we have to add 'female' before 'athlete' are over. She is an athlete, period. And having helped fuel this cultural shift, we celebrate these athletes' diversity, from ethnicity to body shape."

Yes, dammit! Not sure those days are quite "over" tbh, but it really means a lot when a brand as influential as Nike expands their representation of athletes that aren't willowy yogi types or jacked hardbodies.

The entire plus size range is now available in stores and online.

























