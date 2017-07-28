There is nothing quite as enjoyable as watching an ever-unreal Nicki Minaj look so damn banging she leaves nothing but destruction in her wake, so you best believe the visual for Future's latest "You Da Baddest" is a good time.

The Benny Boom-directed video shows Future and Nick living the sweet life in a (presumably) Miami-type situation, dressed to the nines and strutting down the street like they own the damn show. "You Da Baddest" is the new finale track on Future's HNDRXX — the second album he released this year.

Watch Nicki shine below.